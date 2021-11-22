UrduPoint.com

Waukesha Incident Not Linked To Terrorism, Rittenhouse Verdict - Reports

There is no early indication of terrorism or any link to the recent verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case as the motive behind the deadly car ramming incident in Waukesha in the US state of Wisconsin, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources

The driver might have been fleeing an earlier incident involving a knife fight, five senior law enforcement officials told the broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.

It came just days after the jury in the case of Rittenhouse issued a verdict of not guilty on all charges after the teenager shot three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 2020. Rittenhouse insisted that the shootings were done in self-defense.

Following the ruling, President Joe Biden urged Americans to express their views peacefully and lawfully. He said that "while the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included," it should be respected.

