Wealthiest Americans Grew 40% Wealthier In 2020, Jeff Bezos Tops List - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:16 PM

The wealthiest Americans in the United States grew 40% richer in the last year amid the economic uncertainty caused by the measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes' 40th annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The wealthiest Americans in the United States grew 40% richer in the last year amid the economic uncertainty caused by the measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes' 40th annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans published on Tuesday.

The collective fortune of the members on the Forbes list increased by 40% over the last year, up to $4.5 trillion from $3.2 trillion, with nearly all members becoming richer, the publication revealed.

Topping the list of the United States' wealthiest people for the fourth year in a row was the founder and chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

His net worth approximately $201 billion, up $22 billion from 2020.

Bezos is the first person included on the list to have a net worth in excess of $200 billion.

Tesla founder Elon Musk came in second place with a net worth of $190.5 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in third following a 63% rise in Facebook stock since last year. Bill Gates came in at number four, marking the first time in three decades that he has not appeared in one of the top two spots.

