White House Executive Order Applies Civil Rights Act to Punish Anti-Semitic Hate - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A new White House Executive Order mandates the application of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to all groups and institutions purveying anti-Semitic hate, President Donald Trump announced.

"This action makes clear that Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act applies to institutions that trafficking anti-Semitic hate," Trump said on Wednesday at a White House event to celebrate the Jewish winter festival of Hanukah. "This is a very powerful document that we're signing today.

Trump also directed Federal agencies to identify other ways the US Government can use nondiscrimination authorities to address anti-Semitism, the White House said in a press release.

"This is our message to universities: If you want to accept the tremendous amount of federal Dollars you get every year you must never tolerate anti-Semitism," Trump said.

The hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism needed to be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears, Trump said.