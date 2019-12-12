UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Executive Order Applies Civil Rights Act To Punish Anti-Semitic Hate - Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:10 AM

White House Executive Order Applies Civil Rights Act to Punish Anti-Semitic Hate - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A new White House Executive Order mandates the application of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to all groups and institutions purveying anti-Semitic hate, President Donald Trump announced.

"This action makes clear that Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act applies to institutions that trafficking anti-Semitic hate," Trump said on Wednesday at a White House event to celebrate the Jewish winter festival of Hanukah. "This is a very powerful document that we're signing today.

"

Trump also directed Federal agencies to identify other ways the US Government can use nondiscrimination authorities to address anti-Semitism, the White House said in a press release.

"This is our message to universities: If you want to accept the tremendous amount of federal Dollars you get every year you must never tolerate anti-Semitism," Trump said.

The hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism needed to be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears, Trump said.

Related Topics

White House Trump Jew Event All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

5 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

5 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.