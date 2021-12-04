White House Says Engaged in Possibility of Biden-Putin Call, Not Yet Finalized

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The White House is engaged in the possibility of a phone call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"As it relates to the potential for a call (between Biden and Putin), we have been engaged in the possibility of that.

When we have - if and when we have that finalized - we'll make you all aware of that," Psaki said during a news briefing, in response to a question about a possible call between the leaders.