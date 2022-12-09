White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles to Russia

The United States believes Iran is looking at selling hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States believes Iran is looking at selling hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"We even believe that Iran is considering the sale of hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia," Kirby told a briefing.