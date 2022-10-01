White House Says Not Ruling Out Provision of Abrams, Leopard Tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday did not rule out that NATO-standard tanks, including Abrams and Leopard tanks, will be supplied to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"I'm not ruling anything out. I will say, I don't have any announcement on US tanks today, and in terms of German tanks, I will refer you to the Germans who are in their own consultations with Ukrainians," Sullivan said during a press briefing.