WHO Emergency Committee to Determine Whether COVID-19 Pandemic Remains Global Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Emergency Committee for COVID-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss whether the COVID-19 pandemic still constitutes a global emergency.

The meeting will be convened by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under the International Health Regulations.

Based on the results of the meeting, the committee will advise Ghebreyesus as to whether the COVID-19 pandemic should be still considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. It will also issue temporary recommendations to WHO and its member states.