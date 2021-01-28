WHO Says Europe Faces 'Pandemic Paradox' as Vaccines Appear Amid Discovery of New Strains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Europe is currently facing a "pandemic paradox," as vaccines are being rolled out alongside the discovery of new strains, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"Today, we face a pandemic paradox. Vaccines on the one hand offer remarkable hope.

On the other hand, newly emerging variants of concern are presenting greater uncertainty and risk," Kluge said at a news briefing.

The WHO official also stressed the need to urgently inoculate priority groups facing the highest risks.

"Continued high rates of transmission and emerging COVID-19 variants of concern, however, have raised the urgency of the task to vaccinate priority groups," Kluge said.