UrduPoint.com

WHO Says No Data Yet On Deaths Related To Omicron Coronavirus Strain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:24 PM

WHO Says No Data Yet on Deaths Related to Omicron Coronavirus Strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet have data on deaths from the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet have data on deaths from the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday.

"We don't have an answer to that part yet, in terms of deaths associated with Omicron. This data is coming in daily and we will report that, but not just deaths, the clinical spectrum and disease presentation," Van Kerkhove told the press in response to a question on the mortality rate from the new strain.

The WHO expert noted that more information on the transmissibility of Omicron, as well as other details, will emerge in the coming days and encouraged countries with confirmed cases to share data.

So far, the WHO has received information about new cases ranging from mild to more severe, but it is too early to make any conclusions, Van Kerkhove said.

During an emergency meeting last week, the WHO decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa as one of concern given its high number of mutations. The new strain, B.1.1.529, was dubbed Omicron after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

World Van Lead South Africa From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Refusal of AUKUS Partners to Provide Data on Proje ..

Refusal of AUKUS Partners to Provide Data on Project Not Normal - Russian Envoy

56 seconds ago
 Taliban Delegation Meets in Doha With Over Dozen F ..

Taliban Delegation Meets in Doha With Over Dozen Foreign Diplomats - Spokesman

59 seconds ago
 OPEC Makes No New Decisions on Output Deal Ahead o ..

OPEC Makes No New Decisions on Output Deal Ahead of Extended Talks - Source

1 minute ago
 US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Mississip ..

US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Mississippi Abortion Case

9 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rise ..

Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4 - Sheriff's Office

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Discusses Bilateral Relations Wi ..

Russia's Medvedev Discusses Bilateral Relations With Vietnamese President

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.