WHO Says No Data Yet on Deaths Related to Omicron Coronavirus Strain

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet have data on deaths from the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday.

"We don't have an answer to that part yet, in terms of deaths associated with Omicron. This data is coming in daily and we will report that, but not just deaths, the clinical spectrum and disease presentation," Van Kerkhove told the press in response to a question on the mortality rate from the new strain.

The WHO expert noted that more information on the transmissibility of Omicron, as well as other details, will emerge in the coming days and encouraged countries with confirmed cases to share data.

So far, the WHO has received information about new cases ranging from mild to more severe, but it is too early to make any conclusions, Van Kerkhove said.

During an emergency meeting last week, the WHO decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa as one of concern given its high number of mutations. The new strain, B.1.1.529, was dubbed Omicron after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.