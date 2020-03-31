WHO to Provide 60 Additional Ventilators to Northwestern Syria Due to COVID-19 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide 60 ventilators to northwestern Syria in addition to the 153 already being used in order to prepare for the possible spreading of COVID-19 there, the head of the WHO's local operation has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"WHO and its partners in NW Syria have for weeks been preparing for COVID-19. We are prioritizing prevention, preparedness and risk communication by supporting health responders to detect, diagnose and prevent spread, surveillance of entry-points, provision of protective equipment and training of health workers. We are also preparing a procurement of 60 ventilators, in addition to the 153 that are already in use in the NW," Mahmoud Daher said.