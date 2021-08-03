UrduPoint.com

Wildfire Raging Near Jerusalem, Evacuation Underway, Highway Blocked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Wildfire Raging Near Jerusalem, Evacuation Underway, Highway Blocked

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A major wildfire has broken out in a forest on the outskirts of Jerusalem, more than a dozen firefighting crews are involved in extinguishing the blaze, Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said.

The fire broke out in a forest near the settlement of Shoresh on Tuesday.

Eight firefighting planes and a helicopter were rushed to the scene, the fire and rescue services said.

Local residents have been evacuated and Highway 1, which connects Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, was blocked from Sha'ar Hagai interchange heading east, according to police.

The wildfire is approaching a nearby gas station and planes are now spraying fire retardants to prevent the flames from getting too close.

Related Topics

Fire Police Israel Jerusalem Gas From

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

47 seconds ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

16 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

4 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

4 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

5 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.