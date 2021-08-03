Wildfire Raging Near Jerusalem, Evacuation Underway, Highway Blocked

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A major wildfire has broken out in a forest on the outskirts of Jerusalem, more than a dozen firefighting crews are involved in extinguishing the blaze, Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said.

The fire broke out in a forest near the settlement of Shoresh on Tuesday.

Eight firefighting planes and a helicopter were rushed to the scene, the fire and rescue services said.

Local residents have been evacuated and Highway 1, which connects Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, was blocked from Sha'ar Hagai interchange heading east, according to police.

The wildfire is approaching a nearby gas station and planes are now spraying fire retardants to prevent the flames from getting too close.