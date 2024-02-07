William Fills Royal Void Amid King Charles Cancer Treatment
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 07:01 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) With his father King Charles III undergoing cancer treatment and his wife recovering from surgery, Britain's Prince William returned to royal frontline duties on Wednesday.
The king's shock cancer diagnosis, announced on Monday, and Catherine's abdominal operation have left William, 41, shouldering a heavy royal burden.
Charles's eldest son and heir to the throne, postponed public engagements to care for his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children after she was admitted to hospital on January 16.
But on Wednesday he hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, west of London, handing out honours for citizens reognized for their community work and other good deeds.
The prince last carried out a major royal event more than three weeks ago.
Later, he will attend a London Air Ambulance fundraising gala.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a brief reference to the king's cancer diagnosis in parliament.
"I know the thoughts of the house and the country are with the king, and his family," he told the House of Commons.
"We wish his majesty a speedy recovery and look forward to him resuming his public-facing duties in due course, he added.
William is also expected to take on some of his father's duties while he undergoes treatment, alongisde fellow senior royals Princess Anne and Charles's wife Queen Camilla.
