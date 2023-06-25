Open Menu

Winston Churchill's Kin Slam Cathedral That Hosted His Funeral For 'Imperialist' Label

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The family of the late UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill has criticized the St Paul's Cathedral in London, the venue for his state funeral in 1965, as its website branded the wartime leader as "an unashamed imperialist and white supremacist," the Daily Mail reported.

The description read that Churchill was "a figure of controversy, as he was an unashamed imperialist and white supremacist." Churchill's grandson, Nicholas Soames, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail that the family was upset by the "deeply offensive, thoughtless, stupid and ignorant" comments.

The newspaper said that the description had appeared on the website over a year ago and was updated last week after a member of St. Paul's congregation wrote to the cathedral saying the wording used in Churchill's profile was "condemnatory to the extent that it demonises Churchill," the report said.

The web page dedicated to Churchill now describes him as "a figure of controversy, especially when viewed from a modern perspective."

