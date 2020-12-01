Wisconsin Makes Determination of Election, Allows Trump To Appeal - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) chairperson Ann Jacobs made a determination of the presidential race in the key battleground state confirming Democratic nominee Joe Biden's victory, but allowing the Republican incumbent Donald Trump to file an appeal prior to the final certification stage.

"I have examined this statement and I am now signing it as the official state determination of the results of the November 3, 2020 election and the canvass," Jacobs said Monday. "This document now has my signature on it."

WEC earlier explained that the determination allows Trump's campaign "to exercise the five-day recount appeal rights... if the campaign believes the determination inaccurately reflects the election outcome."

The determination can be modified if ordered by a court upon appeal.

Trump narrowly lost Wisconsin with its 10 Electoral College votes to Biden.

The recount, requested by the Trump campaign in two of the state's largest counties of Milwaukee and Dane, not only confirmed the outcome, but slightly increased the margin in favor of Biden.

"As part of today's determination, a copy of the canvass determination for president and a statement of ascertainment will be sent to the Governor's office. The Governor then decides whether to sign off on the slate of presidential electors," WEC said.

Trump continues to dispute the validity of the November 3 election and refuses to concede, though he has authorized the launch of a formal transition to Biden, who was proclaimed President-elect by major US media outlets. In addition, the results in every major battleground state legally contested by Trump have been certified by officials.