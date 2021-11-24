Wisconsin Parade Attack Suspect Charged With 5 Counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Darrel Brooks, has been charged with five counts of first degree intentional homicide and faces up to a life imprisonment for each.

Brooks was brought to court on Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing after he allegedly rammed into a crowd on late Sunday resulting in killing five people and injuring at least 48, including children.

In the opening of the hearing, a State Attorney read Brooks' entire criminal record spanning almost two decades after he was first convicted back in 2000.

The attorney added that a sixth count will be added as the prosecution learned another child had died.