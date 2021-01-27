UrduPoint.com
Woman In Peru Dies From COVID-19 Amid Clinical Trials Of Chinese Vaccine - Facility

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:44 PM

A Peruvian female volunteer in Phase 3 clinical trials of China's Sinopharm vaccine died from the coronavirus disease, the Cayetano Heredia university, which conducts the trials, said on Wednesday

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A Peruvian female volunteer in Phase 3 clinical trials of China's Sinopharm vaccine died from the coronavirus disease, the Cayetano Heredia university, which conducts the trials, said on Wednesday.

"We are sorry to say that one of our volunteers has died as a consequence of pneumonia caused by COVID-19. This is a great loss so we express our condolences to the family," the university said.

The woman was hospitalized immediately after diagnosed with the disease and had remained under medical surveillance since, according to the press release.

The Peruvian university initially did not specify if she was given a real vaccine or a placebo, but came up later with a follow-up press release specifying that it was a placebo.

"It is important to clarify that the volunteer's death is not linked to the vaccine, as she received a placebo," the press release read.

The university offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

The patient began treatment once COVID-19 was detected.

Earlier in December, Peru suspended the clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, as the drug could have caused serious adverse effects.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Peru has registered 1,102,795 positive COVID-19 cases, and the death toll amounts to 39,887 people.

