UrduPoint.com

Xi, Bill Gates Discuss Expansion Of Chinese-Gates Foundation Cooperation - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Xi, Bill Gates Discuss Expansion of Chinese-Gates Foundation Cooperation - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Bill Gates on Friday and announced China's readiness to boost further cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in a variety of areas including innovation, fighting global poverty, health care and agriculture, as well as to provide support for developing countries, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

"China is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in appropriate fields, and providing support and assistance depending on its own capabilities to other developing countries," Xi was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The Chinese leader expressed hope that friendly Chinese-US ties would remain, while Gates noted that the foundation's cooperation with China had been fruitful and achieved significant progress in recent years.

Gates said that his foundation was set to continue reinforcing the partnership with China in such areas as innovation, global poverty alleviation, public health care, medical drugs research and development, agriculture, as well as to introduce successful experience and technologies in developing countries.

On Wednesday, Gates tweeted that he had arrived in China for the first time since 2019 to meet with Gates Foundation partners and discuss issues related to global health and development challenges. Xi met with the US billionaire for the first time in several years.

In January 2020, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated $5 million to China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the foundation said that it had resumed its cooperation with Beijing's municipal government and Tsinghua University in the field of health care. In particular, the foundation will provide the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute with $50 million over the next five years.

Related Topics

Drugs China Agriculture Bill Gates Beijing Progress January 2019 2020 TV Government Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

39 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.