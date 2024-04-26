Open Menu

Xi Tells Blinken US, China Should Be 'partners, Not Rivals'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Xi tells Blinken US, China should be 'partners, not rivals'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told top US diplomat Antony Blinken that the world's biggest economies should be "partners, not rivals" as the two sides pressed for headway on a range of concerns.

Blinken, in China for the second time in less than a year, pointed to improvements in the relationship.

Meeting Blinken in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the two countries had "made some positive progress" since he met with US President Joe Biden in November.

"The two countries should be partners, not rivals," Xi said.

But he issued a warning over what China considers US pressure to curb its economy, which have included a sweeping ban on semiconductor exports and efforts to wrest blockbuster app TikTok from its Chinese owners.

"We hope the US can also take a positive view of China's development," Xi said.

"When this fundamental problem is solved," he said, "relations can truly stabilise, get better and move forward".

Earlier China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Blinken that US pressure could trigger a "downward spiral".

Wang also warned that the question of self-ruled Taiwan was the "first red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations.

Blinken described his talks with Wang at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse -- which lasted more than five and a half hours -- "extensive and constructive".

He announced that the two countries would in the coming weeks hold their first formal talks on managing artificial intelligence, a rising area of concern as the technology progresses rapidly.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports China Beijing Progress November From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

3 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

11 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

17 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

17 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

17 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

17 hours ago

More Stories From World