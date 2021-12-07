UrduPoint.com

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack On Saudi Military, Oil Facilities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:29 PM

The Houthi movement rebels governing northern Yemen have launched a massive missile and drone attack on military and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare'e said on Tuesday

"In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out on the 7th of December a qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir," Sare'e told the Al Masirah broadcaster.

According to the spokesman, a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defense, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.

Yemen has been gripped by conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic center.

