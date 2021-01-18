UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Calls For Respecting International Law After Sullivan's Comments On Navalny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:20 AM

Zakharova Calls For Respecting International Law After Sullivan's Comments on Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) In response to comments on the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny made by Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor for US President-elect Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova advises foreign officials to respect international law and focus on domestic issues.

On Sunday, Navalny landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport where he was detained. Commenting on the detention, Sullivan wrote on Twitter that "Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable.

" "The Kremlin's attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard," Sullivan said.

Responding to Sullivan's comments, Zakharova said on Facebook that she felt the urge to tell "Mr. Sullivan (as well as many other foreign figures who publish pre-prepared comments): respect international law, do not encroach on the national legislation of sovereign states and deal with the problems in your own country."

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Facebook Twitter Sunday Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

20 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

21 minutes ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

2 hours ago

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

3 hours ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.