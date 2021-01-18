(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) In response to comments on the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny made by Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor for US President-elect Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova advises foreign officials to respect international law and focus on domestic issues.

On Sunday, Navalny landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport where he was detained. Commenting on the detention, Sullivan wrote on Twitter that "Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable.

" "The Kremlin's attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard," Sullivan said.

Responding to Sullivan's comments, Zakharova said on Facebook that she felt the urge to tell "Mr. Sullivan (as well as many other foreign figures who publish pre-prepared comments): respect international law, do not encroach on the national legislation of sovereign states and deal with the problems in your own country."