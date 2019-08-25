UrduPoint.com
Zarif Arrives On Unexpected Visit To French Biarritz Amid G7 Summit - Tehran

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Zarif Arrives on Unexpected Visit to French Biarritz Amid G7 Summit - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday arrived in the French resort city of Biarritz with an unexpected visit amid the G7 summit on the invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has arrived in Biarritz, where the G7 summit is being held, on the invitation of the French foreign minister, to resume consultations on the latest initiatives of Iranian and French presidents," ministerial spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Twitter.

He added that Zarif was not planing to hold meetings or talks with the US delegation to the summit.

The news comes in the wake of reports that the G7 leaders had tasked French President Emmanuel Macron with sending a joint message to Tehran about the future of the Iran nuclear deal, based on the results of negotiations in Biarritz. The French president has refuted the reports.

