BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Wednesday for the international community to formulate a united position to address the "irresponsible" withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to prevent a global catastrophe.

"The irresponsible actions of the United States on the withdrawal from the JCPOA, despite Iran's full commitment to its obligations, have become another serious destructive factor in our region and beyond its borders," Zarif said at a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, adding that such a policy was "a serious and direct threat to international peace and security.

He called the United States' addiction to sanctions "economic terrorism."

Zarif noted that the sanctions are directed against the peoples of many non-aligned countries, including Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, and even such major powers as China and Russia.

"It is extremely important for the international community to develop a common position to force the United States to change its dangerous course, to prevent a global catastrophe," Zarif added.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Exactly a year later, Iran started to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.