UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Tells Davos: Send Us Weapons, Stop Russia Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia trade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the Davos summit on Monday to appeal for more weapons for his country and "maximum" sanctions against Moscow

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the Davos summit on Monday to appeal for more weapons for his country and "maximum" sanctions against Moscow.

Speaking by videolink, Zelensky told the World Economic Forum that tens of thousands of lives would have been saved if Kyiv had received "100 percent of our needs at once back in February" when Russia invaded Ukraine.

"This is why Ukraine needs all the weapons that we ask (for), not just the ones that have been provided," said Zelensky, flanked by Ukrainian flags and wearing an olive green T-shirt.

Zelensky called for an oil embargo on Russia, punitive measures against all its banks and the shunning of its IT sector, adding that all foreign companies should leave the country.

"There should not be any trade with Russia," he told the gathering of the world's political and business elites.

"I believe there are still no such sanctions against Russia -- and there should be."While the United States, Britain and Canada have moved to ban Russian oil and gas, the European Union has been divided over imposing similar measures. EU members such as Germany and Hungary are heavily dependent on energy supplies from Russia.

The war in Ukraine is dominating the discussions in Davos, the first WEF meeting in more than two years. The Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 in-person event and the postponement of this year's confab until May.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada European Union Oil Germany United States Hungary February May Gas Event All From

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed during anti-polio camping in B ..

Section 144 imposed during anti-polio camping in Bannu

36 seconds ago
 Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikht ..

Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikhtiar Wali

39 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

40 seconds ago
 MWMC starts washing city roads to avert from dust, ..

MWMC starts washing city roads to avert from dust, dirt

42 seconds ago
 Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

13 minutes ago
 Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of D ..

Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of Danger After Murder Attempt - P ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.