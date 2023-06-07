UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Expects Security Guarantees For Ukraine At NATO Summit In Vilnius

Published June 07, 2023

Zelenskyy Expects Security Guarantees for Ukraine at NATO Summit in Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he expected to receive security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We need this on paper so that none of the leaders start a narrative about the fact that the people are getting tired, the economy is getting exhausted, or they cannot provide adequate volumes (of aid). That is why we need guarantees on paper," Zelenskyy said during a televised press conference.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine also needs assistance in paying social benefits, military aid and "sanction guarantees".

"Why are we invited to this summit? If we realize that no one is interested in joining us there, and if no one will provide guarantees on paper, then why are we meeting?" Zelenskyy said.

When asked what if the NATO summit ends up not providing security guarantees to Ukraine, Zelenskyy assured journalists that "the most powerful security guarantees" would be provided.

The top-level NATO summit will be hosted by the Lithuanian capital city from July 11-12.

International security guarantees is one of the 10 points on a peace plan proposed by Zelenskyy in November 2022. Ukraine's leader insists to this day that it is the only viable peace plan and the only one acceptable to Kiev. Among other points, his plan stipulates the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity, reparations using Russian assets and a full exchange of prisoners with Russia.

