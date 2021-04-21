Zelenskyy Invites Putin to Meet in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Donbas.

According to Zelenskyy, the restoration of the full ceasefire was discussed at the meetings of the Normandy Four and the security subgroup in the Trilateral Contact Group, and it was proposed to meet on the contact line in order to see and understand the situation as accurately as possible.

"What should I understand? I go there every month. Mr. Putin! I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbas, where a war is ongoing," Zelenskyy said in his address on the security situation in the country, published on Telegram.