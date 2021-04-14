Zelenskyy, Macron to Discuss Donbas, Situation on Border With Russia - Spokeswoman

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Donbas and the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia during their meeting, Ukrainian presidential spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said.

Macron will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy on Friday for a working breakfast in Paris.

"Indeed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on Friday. The presidents will focus on the situation in Donbas and on the accumulation of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine," Mendel said in a comment to the Ukrinform news agency.