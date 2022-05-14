Zelenskyy Says 37 Foreign Embassies Resumed Work in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 37 foreign embassies had resumed their work in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

In February, many embassies suspended the work in Ukraine amid the threat of a Russian military offensive.

"37 foreign diplomatic missions have already resumed their work in Kiev," Zelenskyy said in an address posted on his Telegram.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.