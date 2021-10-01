Zelenskyy Sets Goal to Launch Ukrainian Module to Moon in 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the government to prepare the launch of a Ukrainian module to the moon in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleg Uruskyi, said on Thursday.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych (Zelenskyy) sets the task of launching the next generation of satellites in 2022, and to launch a module to the moon in 2024. This requires immediate funding," Uruskyi said in an interview with Ukrainian news website Censor.net.

The Ukrainian ministry of strategic industries has already settled on the launch of the Sich-2-30 spacecraft in December 2021, which means that for the first time in ten years, Ukraine will have its own satellite in space orbit, the minister said.

"The Ministry of Finance knows very well that the space topic is the president's priority.

This is included in the program of the president, the government and the Verkhovna Rada," he added.

On September 17, the Ukroboronprom state defense concern said that Ukraine plans to deliver its national flag to the moon in 2022 as part of a joint mission with the UK company Spacebit.

The founder and CEO of Spacebit, Pavlo Tanasyuk, confirmed that the company would organize the first Ukrainian mission to the Moon in 2022. According to Tanasyuk, it is planned to deliver the equipment for scientific research, including a Ukrainian-made instrument for measuring radiation levels, to the surface of the moon. In addition, the British rover, which is expected to land on the moon, will also use Ukrainian-made parts.