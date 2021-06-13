UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Head Of Office Hopes NATO To Agree On Ukraine's Accession Soon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Zelenskyy's Head of Office Hopes NATO to Agree on Ukraine's Accession Soon

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Ukraine's Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak expressed his hopes that NATO will allow Ukraine to join the alliance as soon as possible.

"We hope that our partners will come to an agreement regarding our joining of NATO as soon as possible. The future of Ukraine depends on them. As our president said, this is the time when we are faced with danger, and this is the time when we need help," Yermak told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

According to the official, Ukraine has implemented the required standards to a much greater extent when compared to some current member states.

"We are carrying out reforms in all areas, but what is happening, especially the recent escalation of the conflict in Donbas and the recent concentration of Russian troops along the border, should be also taken into account.

Ukraine is an outpost of democratic peace along that border. That's why we are expecting concrete and active actions from our allies," he further stated.

Yermak also added that the cooperation between the United States and Ukraine meets the interests of people from both countries.

In 2014, the Ukrainian parliament scrapped the country's non-aligned status. In September 2020, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the new National Security Strategy which allows the country to partner up with NATO and eventually to become a memeber.

The alliance summit is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Brussels.

