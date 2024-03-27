Zimbabwe to increase winter wheat hectarage amid drought

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Zimbabwe plans to grow 120,000 hectares of wheat during the 2024 winter crop production season, up from 90,912 hectares in 2023, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The government has also approved an incentive planning price of 440 U.S.

Dollars per ton of wheat, and a planning price of 360 dollars per ton for maize and sorghum, Jenfan Muswere, the minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services, told the press.

The plan to enhance winter wheat output comes in the midst of an El Nino-induced drought that has devastated Zimbabwe and certain southern African countries, lowering yield projections in those areas.