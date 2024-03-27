Zimbabwe to monitor large gatherings during Easter break for cholera

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Zimbabwe will intensify monitoring and supervision of all large gatherings during the upcoming Easter Holidays to minimize the spread of cholera.

The country's health ministry said church gatherings in open spaces cannot take place unless there are solar-powered boreholes or bush pump boreholes and sanitation facilities.

Zimbabwe has been battling a cholera outbreak since February last year, with cumulative suspected cases standing at 30,070 as of Monday.