Zurich Insurance Considering Scrapping 'Z' Logo Fearing Misinterpretation - Reports

Published March 27, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurance Group is removing its "Z" logo from social media fearing that it could be misinterpreted as an expression of support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, The Telegraph reports.

"We are temporarily removing the use of the letter 'Z' from social channels where it appears in isolation and could be misinterpreted," Zurich Insurance told The Telegraph on Saturday, adding that it is "monitoring the situation closely and will take further actions if and when required.

According to The Telegraph, the company could scrap its logo, which is a large white Z on a blue background, altogether.

Zurich Insurance is one of Europe's largest insurers covering over 210 countries and territories. Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces, Zurich Insurance joined Western sanctions against Russia and decided not to take on new domestic customers in the country.

