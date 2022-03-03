5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Mexico

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Mexico on Thursday, seismologists said, triggering the early warning alarm system in the capital several hundred kilometers (miles) away

The epicenter was near the municipality of Isla in Veracruz state, at a depth of 113 kilometers, the National Seismological Service reported, revising an initial estimate of 6.2 magnitude.

The tremor triggered Mexico City's alarm system, which uses seismic monitors to give advance warning of a quake, prompting residents to evacuate buildings.

In the end the tremor was barely felt in the capital, where city authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico is frequently shaken by earthquakes, particularly along its Pacific coast.

In 2017, the capital was hit by a 7.1-magnitude tremor that toppled buildings and left about 370 people dead and thousands injured around the country.

Last September, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco left one person dead and damaged hospitals, homes, shops and hotels.