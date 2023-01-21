Partners of free education program

(@Abdulla99267510)

After successful initiation of the project, Commissioner Maryam Khan took up to successfully replicate it in all the remaining 3 districts including Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali.

The newly appointed Commissioner Sargodha Marryam Khan evaluated the status of enrolment and drop out ratio at schools across Sargodha Division. The officer aimed at contributing towards provision of free of cost and quality education to the children through a whole of government and society approach. She observed that improvement in the subject field through collaboration with various stakeholders’ particularly private schools association. Accordingly, the officer initiated a pilot project was undertaken at Bhakkar for admitting underprivileged and out of school children at Private Schools.

An MoU was entered between Private Schools and Chief Executive officers of the District Education Authority. The agreement provides for provision of completely free education to children for at least 10 years, free books and uniform and ensure additional support / academic counselling to students to ensure they catch up with the rest of the class.

The second step was institutionalization of the project to ensure continuity. Three tier committees have been notified at Tehil, District and Divsional level under the AC, DC & Commissioner. The Committees include representation from the District Education Authorities, Private School Associations and also the parents of the children.

The Article 25-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 provides free and compulsory education for children aged between 5 – 16 years. It is thereby recognized as a fundamental human right. The importance of quality education cannot be overemphasized.

4. The children come from various backgrounds including orphans, children of daily wager, labourers etc. The parents of the children were emotional upon admission of their children. The selection of the children is made through Deputy Commissioner office to ensure transparency and genuineness of the candidate.

5. After successful initiation of the project the Commissioner took up to successfully replicate it in all the remaining 3 districts including Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali. The initiative has been called ‘Partners for Free Education Program’ by Marryam Khan, Commissioner Sargodha.

6. It has been kept small scale across the Division to ensure its continuity and sustainability. It is not around 60 children getting quality education but it is 60 families having a better chance to break the poverty cycle.

7. Such initiatives are catalyst for the social change we need through small steps in the right direction. It is an example of partnership between private educational sector and public sector for collective community well-being.

8. The government should recognize such officers and such initiatives which are needed at this critical juncture in our society. These positive steps should be encouraged and institutionalized so these children are able to complete their education. The private schools which admitted these students and committed to perform a higher social duty must also be appreciated. The world not works only on a system of financial incentives but intangible incentives of recognition and acknowledgement have empirically proven to be more long-lasting in continuity of positive results and endeavours.