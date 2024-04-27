TECNO CAMON 30 Series Set To Launch At A Grand Fashion Show In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
TECNO, Pakistan’s premier smartphone brand, is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated product line of the year, the CAMON 30 series, at a grand fashion show event on April 30th in Karachi
This event promises to be truly exceptional, breaking all previous records set by TECNO and even other smartphone brands. To maintain the excitement and keep the fire burning at the event, a concert will be held featuring one of the biggest singers in the music industry.
With extraordinary camera capabilities, avant-garde design, and exceptional specifications, the new CAMON 30 Series is pure magic encapsulated in a phone case. To elevate the imaging experience, TECNO’s collaboration with SONY for the SONY IMX890 Sensor and CXD5622GG Imaging Chip has set a new standard for phone photography and videography.
“We have been collaborating closely with smartphone manufacturers like TECNO to continuously refine image sensors, offering the best imaging solutions. The new flagship CAMON 30 series features SONY's IMX890 image sensor, promising excellent low-light sensitivity and outstanding night photography.
Combined with TECNO's optimization, it delivers an exceptional imaging experience. We express gratitude to TECNO for their trust in SONY and look forward to advancing mobile imaging with LYTIA and TECNO CAMON, benefiting everyone. We also eagerly anticipate more such future collaborations with TECNO, aiming to bring joy to consumers worldwide,” says Katsumi Toma, Senior Director of SONY Semiconductor Solution.
Featuring an impressive configuration with up to 12 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage, 70W fast charging, and a 5000mAh battery, the series embodies a classic side-axis camera design, the industry's first suede Tech-Art Leather back panel, and an innovative Lotus Leaf Biomimetic Skin.
Available in stunning colors such as Alps Snowy Silver, Hawaii Lava Black, Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White, Emerald Lake Green, and Sahara Sand Brown, The new CAMON 30 Series will soon be available on the market following its grand launch, which already sounds quite interesting and exciting.
