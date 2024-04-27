Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Amidst the joyful ceremonies, including a vibrant Mehndi event, photos of Naqvi in a striking Mustard Lehnga have circulated widely on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Punjab Police ASP Shehbano Naqvi, celebrated for her courageous rescue of a woman from a charged mob, is now capturing attention for her wedding festivities.

The groom, emanating traditional vibes, accompanies her in the heartwarming images.

As the couple embarks on this new journey together, their wedding pictures have garnered widespread admiration, reflecting the admiration they’ve earned for their bravery.

ASP Naqvi was previously recommended for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal by the Punjab Police for her heroic actions.