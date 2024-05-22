European Equities Stumble On UK Inflation News
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Europe's main stock markets fell Wednesday as official data showed UK inflation slowing sharply but missing analysts' forecasts, dousing hopes of a Bank of England rate cut any time soon
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Europe's main stock markets fell Wednesday as official data showed UK inflation slowing sharply but missing analysts' forecasts, dousing hopes of a Bank of England rate cut any time soon.
London stocks sank and the pound jumped on news that Britain's Consumer Prices Index slowed to 2.3 percent in April, outpacing analyst expectations of 2.1 percent.
That jolted sentiment as both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve are tipped to lower their borrowing costs this year in response to subsiding global inflationary pressures.
Paris and Frankfurt indices also dropped with sentiment also subdued after a mixed session in Asia.
London won only a partial boost from strong annual profits at food-to-clothing retailer Marks & Spencer.
"Stock markets fell in Europe on Wednesday, with the UK's FTSE 100 leading declines as investors were disappointed by the latest inflation print," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.
"With dovish tones recently set out by both the ECB and the Fed, investors have been disappointed that the BoE may now delay the start of its easing monetary cycle."
Asian markets fared mixed as investors struggled to revive a recent rally as they turned their focus on the release later in the day of earnings from US tech darling Nvidia.
Record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq provided a little inspiration, with upcoming minutes from the Fed's May policy decision possibly giving an insight into officials' thinking over the rates outlook.
A slowdown in US inflation and China's announcement last week of plans to support its battered property sector have helped propel equities but traders in Asia are taking a breather.
The next major driver could be the results from Nvidia -- the third-largest US company by market capitalisation -- which is being seen as a gauge of overall market sentiment.
The chip-making giant's stock price has rocketed in recent years -- its shares are up around 90 percent in 2024 -- with the high-end processors prized by firms looking to get ahead in the booming artificial intelligence sector.
However, there is a worry that the figures do not match sky-high expectations, which some observers say could spark a hefty sell-off, particularly among market-heavyweight tech firms.
- Key figures around 1045 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,394.50 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,101.29
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 18,684.51
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 5,033.99
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 38,617.10 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 19,195.60 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,158.54 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 39,872.99 (close)
Dollar/yen: UP at 156.43 yen from 156.18 yen on Tuesday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0843 from $1.0858
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2727 from $1.2708
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.20 from 85.41 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $79.34 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $83.23 per barrel
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms
More Stories From Business
-
Solangi stresses urgent need to increase taxes on tobacco products47 minutes ago
-
Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March54 minutes ago
-
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life56 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Czech Republic aim to raise bilateral trade volume to $10B in 3 years54 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Zafar visits Iranian Embassy, condolence with Envoy2 hours ago
-
Concerted efforts must to enhance Pak-Indonesian trade volume: Rahmat Hindiarta2 hours ago
-
SCCI calls for special concessions on electricity, gas rates and various taxes3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 250 points1 hour ago
-
Industries Minister meets Korean envoy, discusses bilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $7.831 bn in April 241 hour ago
-
Rupee loses 08 paisa against dollar1 hour ago