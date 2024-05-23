Fruit Exports Up By 17.85 Percent To $274.227 Mln
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The exports of fruits surged by 17.85 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
According latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of fruits were recorded at $274.227 million during July-April (2023-24) as compared to the exports of $232.700 million during July-April (2022-23).
On year-on-year basis the exports of fruits increased by 29.32 percent during the month of April 2024. The fruit exports during the months stood at $8.161 million as compared to the exports of $6.311 million in April 2023.
On month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 58.51 percent in April 2024 when compared to the exports of $19.629 million in March 2024, according to PBS data.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.10 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The exports during July-April (2023-24) were recorded at $25.280 billion against the exports of $23.171 billion, according to latest PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 4.09 percent to $44.794 billion this year against the imports of $46.706 billion last year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $19.514 billion against the deficit of $23.535 billion last year, showing a decline of 17.09 percent.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Business
-
IPO stresses for intellectual property rights to boost country’s economy35 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 6,200 per tola to Rs 242,0001 hour ago
-
Technology- a catalyst for sustainable development: Meher1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount2 hours ago
-
Meeting held at SCCI3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 20247 hours ago
-
KATI president emphasizes on empowering women to develop country17 hours ago
-
Poland-Pakistan bilateral trade exceeds $920 million: Polish Ambassador17 hours ago