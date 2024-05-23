Fruit exports up by 17.85 percent to $274.227 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The exports of fruits surged by 17.85 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of fruits were recorded at $274.227 million during July-April (2023-24) as compared to the exports of $232.700 million during July-April (2022-23).

On year-on-year basis the exports of fruits increased by 29.32 percent during the month of April 2024. The fruit exports during the months stood at $8.161 million as compared to the exports of $6.311 million in April 2023.

On month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 58.51 percent in April 2024 when compared to the exports of $19.629 million in March 2024, according to PBS data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.10 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-April (2023-24) were recorded at $25.280 billion against the exports of $23.171 billion, according to latest PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 4.09 percent to $44.794 billion this year against the imports of $46.706 billion last year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $19.514 billion against the deficit of $23.535 billion last year, showing a decline of 17.09 percent.