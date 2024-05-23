Open Menu

Fruit Exports Up By 17.85 Percent To $274.227 Mln

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Fruit exports up by 17.85 percent to $274.227 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The exports of fruits surged by 17.85 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of fruits were recorded at $274.227 million during July-April (2023-24) as compared to the exports of $232.700 million during July-April (2022-23).

On year-on-year basis the exports of fruits increased by 29.32 percent during the month of April 2024. The fruit exports during the months stood at $8.161 million as compared to the exports of $6.311 million in April 2023.

On month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 58.51 percent in April 2024 when compared to the exports of $19.629 million in March 2024, according to PBS data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.10 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-April (2023-24) were recorded at $25.280 billion against the exports of $23.171 billion, according to latest PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 4.09 percent to $44.794 billion this year against the imports of $46.706 billion last year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $19.514 billion against the deficit of $23.535 billion last year, showing a decline of 17.09 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports March April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

15 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business