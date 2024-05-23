Gold rates decrease by Rs 6,200 per tola to Rs 242,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 6,200 and was sold at Rs 242,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 248,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 5,315 to Rs 207,476 from Rs 212,791 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 190,186 from Rs 195,059, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs50 to Rs,2,800 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,400.54.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $60 to $2,355 from $2,415, the association reported.