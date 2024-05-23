Meeting Held At SCCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) committee on
employers/vendors disputes was held at the SCCI on Thursday.
During the meeting, Chairperson SCCI Committee Lubna Tabassum highlighted the issues
faced by employers due to the shortage of skilled labour in the industry.
The participants actively participated in the discussion during the meeting.
The committee decided to organize an awareness campaign for the industry workers which
would prove to be beneficial for workers.
The committee also decided to develop a systematic mechanism from chamber’s platform to
address issues/ disputes between the parties.
