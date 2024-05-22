PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 250 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 250.10 points, a negative change of 0.33 per cent, closing at 74,956.67 points against 75,206.77 points the previous trading day.
A total of 584,484,020 shares valuing Rs 17.714 billion were traded during the day as compared to 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.87 billion on the last day.
Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 131 of them recorded gains and 233 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 25 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hum Network with 71,273,077 shares at Rs12.
03 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 46,645,000 shares at Rs 4.32 per share and K-Electric Limited with 34,484,440 shares at Rs 4.71 per share.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 71.61 per share price closing at Rs 1,700.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 21.23 increase to close at Rs 588.58.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 139.76 per share closing at Rs 18,415.56, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 121.28 decline to close at Rs 7,200.00.
