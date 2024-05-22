Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 250 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 250 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 250.10 points, a negative change of 0.33 per cent, closing at 74,956.67 points against 75,206.77 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 250.10 points, a negative change of 0.33 per cent, closing at 74,956.67 points against 75,206.77 points the previous trading day.

A total of 584,484,020 shares valuing Rs 17.714 billion were traded during the day as compared to 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.87 billion on the last day.

Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 131 of them recorded gains and 233 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with 71,273,077 shares at Rs12.

03 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 46,645,000 shares at Rs 4.32 per share and K-Electric Limited with 34,484,440 shares at Rs 4.71 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 71.61 per share price closing at Rs 1,700.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 21.23 increase to close at Rs 588.58.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 139.76 per share closing at Rs 18,415.56, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 121.28 decline to close at Rs 7,200.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited Hum Network Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step ..

Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'

11 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, ..

Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs

41 minutes ago
 Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project ..

Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Rom ..

11 minutes ago
 Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

11 minutes ago
 Israel furious as European trio recognises Palesti ..

Israel furious as European trio recognises Palestinian state

2 minutes ago
 RDA inflows rise to $7.831 bn in April 24

RDA inflows rise to $7.831 bn in April 24

2 minutes ago
Princess Zahra Aga reaffirms commitment to regiona ..

Princess Zahra Aga reaffirms commitment to regional development in GB

2 minutes ago
 Dera Ombudsman’s office delivers justice, relief ..

Dera Ombudsman’s office delivers justice, relief to woman

2 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

3 hours ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business