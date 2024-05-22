RDA Inflows Rise To $7.831 Bn In April 24
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $7.831 billion by the end of April 2024 as compared to US $7.660 billion by march (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The data showed that the inflows of remittances during the month of April were recorded at US$ 171 million as compared to US$ 182 million in March and US$ 141 million in February 2024.
These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.
The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 9,585 to 689,650 in April 2024 from 679,792 accounts in March 2024.
By the end of April , overseas Pakistanis have invested US $317 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $523 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $33 million in Roshan Equity Investment.
