Open Menu

RDA Inflows Rise To $7.831 Bn In April 24

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM

RDA inflows rise to $7.831 bn in April 24

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $7.831 billion by the end of April 2024 as compared to US $7.660 billion by march (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $7.831 billion by the end of April 2024 as compared to US $7.660 billion by march (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during the month of April were recorded at US$ 171 million as compared to US$ 182 million in March and US$ 141 million in February 2024.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 9,585 to 689,650 in April 2024 from 679,792 accounts in March 2024.

By the end of April , overseas Pakistanis have invested US $317 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $523 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $33 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Naya Pakistan February March April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing com ..

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..

5 minutes ago
 Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

2 minutes ago
 World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zeala ..

World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000

9 minutes ago
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover

Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover

9 minutes ago
 CDA chairman directs increased water supply in den ..

CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas

9 minutes ago
 Karmod launches container home project for homeles ..

Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany

9 minutes ago
 PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

9 minutes ago
 EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ saf ..

EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..

15 minutes ago
 Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for wor ..

Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business