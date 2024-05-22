Open Menu

Rupee Loses 08 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday lost 08 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.47 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.39.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.35 and Rs 280.10 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 16 paisa to close at Rs 302.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 94 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.88 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.94.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.81, and the Saudi Riyal by 01 paisa to close at Rs 74.24.

