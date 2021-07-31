Bulgaria to Follow EU Regulations on Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Bulgaria's COVID-19 vaccine portfolio is regulated by the European Union, the Health Ministry told Sputnik, adding that Sofia's decision on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine depended on those regulations.

"We specify that as a member of the European Union, Bulgaria is currently using the four vaccines that have been permitted in the EU," the ministry said.

Bulgaria rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination drive in late December. It uses AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen vaccines. The country has so far vaccinated 14.

3% of its roughly 7-million population.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been reviewing Sputnik V since March 4. However, several EU countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, have already approved its use without waiting for EMA authorization.

Sputnik V is now authorized in 67 countries with a total population of over 3.4 billion. The vaccine efficacy was 97.6% based on an analysis of data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data published earlier by the medical journal The Lancet (91.6%).