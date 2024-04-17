Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

Khuda Bakhsh, a farmer from Selro village here has asked the management of the Guinness Book of World Record to register has family as the largest Dextrocardia family in the world with heart at their right side

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khuda Bakhsh, a farmer from Selro village here has asked the management of the Guinness Book of World Record to register has family as the largest Dextrocardia family in the world with heart at their right side. Six members of the same family are Dextrocardian in Selra village of Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh province.

Dextrocardia, a congenital abnormality, is a rare condition in which heart points toward the right side of chest instead of the left side. Less than 1 percent of the general population is born with dextrocardia.

The family in Selra village in Qamber Shahdadkot district, include 53-year-old wife Ghulam Nasa, 60-year-old sister in law Faza, two sons, Irfan and Kamran, one-year-old daughter Sufita and a 6-month-old grandson Muhammad Hashar.

According to Khuda Bakhsh, all in the family are leading a normal and healthy life with heart at the right side. He said that his family was the largest Dextrocardian family in the world, meaning with heart on the right side. He desired the Guinness Book of World Record to register his family accordingly.

A local cardiologist Dr Ameer Bux said that right-sided hearts of six people in a single family was surprising.