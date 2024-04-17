- Home
- Health
- News
- World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensive care
World Hemophilia Day Observed To Underscore Importance Of Providing Comprehensive Care
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 10:56 PM
World Hemophilia Day a global healthcare event is commemorated on April 17 every year to increase awareness about hemophilia and similar bleeding disorders. The day aims to disseminate knowledge about the condition and recognize the efforts of volunteers supporting the hemophilia community
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) World Hemophilia Day a global healthcare event is commemorated on April 17 every year to increase awareness about hemophilia and similar bleeding disorders. The day aims to disseminate knowledge about the condition and recognize the efforts of volunteers supporting the hemophilia community.
Hemophilia is an uncommon blood disorder characterized by inadequate blood clotting, resulting from a deficiency in clotting factors. This deficiency can lead to prolonged bleeding. Although there’s currently no cure, treatments are available to help manage the condition.
The theme of this year is “Equitable Access for All: Recognizing All Bleeding Disorders.” This theme underscores the importance of ensuring that every individual affected by inherited bleeding disorders, irrespective of the specific type of condition, gender, age, or geographic location, has fair and equal access to appropriate treatment and care.
On this occasion, Zamurrad Khan, the Pattern chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, highlighted that approximately 20,000 children have been rescued from life-threatening situations of hemophilia through blood donations from the Sweet Homes volunteers, comprising young individuals.
Zamurrad Khan emphasized that the youth are invaluable assets to the nation, and those who selflessly serve their fellow countrymen can positively impact the destiny of the country.
He expressed his joy in witnessing the youth actively participating in the noble endeavor of saving innocent lives through substantial blood donations.
Hemophilia, a hereditary bleeding disorder, results in inadequate blood clotting, causing spontaneous bleeding and prolonged bleeding after injuries or surgical procedures. This condition arises from deficient or low levels of clotting factor proteins essential for controlling bleeding. Individuals with hemophilia experience prolonged bleeding duration compared to those without the disorder following injuries.
The condition, more prevalent in males, arises from genetic mutations that disrupt the body's ability to halt bleeding. This day is devoted to supporting the worldwide bleeding disorders community and promoting access to care and treatment for individuals affected by such disorders, regardless of age, gender, or location. Presently, there is no cure for this bleeding disorder, highlighting the importance of implementing measures for its management.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thursday
Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems
AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units
International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor
Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri
Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law
Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC
More Stories From Health
-
Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'5 minutes ago
-
Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon3 hours ago
-
World Hemophilia Day observed5 hours ago
-
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant8 days ago
-
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking8 days ago
-
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control10 days ago
-
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results19 days ago
-
Increased diagnostic testing for drug resistance25 days ago
-
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme27 days ago
-
Increased diagnostic testing for drug resistance TB will enhance patients’ treatment outcome1 month ago
-
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients1 month ago
-
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here1 month ago