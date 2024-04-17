Open Menu

Diabetic Disease Increasing Rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Chairman Dua Fatima foundation and senior consultant Diabetic Dr. Noor Elahi Memon Wednesday said that ratio of Diabetic patients was increasing rapidly in the country and at present there were 33,00000 Diabetic patients which was alarming

He expressed these views during the visit of Hope and faith, Diabetes and Endocrinology centre.

The doctor said that keeping in view the number of diabetic patients, Diabetes and endocrinological center had been established near the Rajputana Hospital in which different tests would be carried out free of cost including Echo, ultrasound as well as free medicines would also be provided to poor and destitute till one month.

Dr Mansoor said that eminent consultants and doctors will examine the visiting patients and recommend medicines while telemedicine facilities would be available at the clinic.

