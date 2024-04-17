Diabetic Disease Increasing Rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Chairman Dua Fatima foundation and senior consultant Diabetic Dr. Noor Elahi Memon Wednesday said that ratio of Diabetic patients was increasing rapidly in the country and at present there were 33,00000 Diabetic patients which was alarming
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chairman Dua Fatima foundation and senior consultant Diabetic Dr. Noor Elahi Memon Wednesday said that ratio of Diabetic patients was increasing rapidly in the country and at present there were 33,00000 Diabetic patients which was alarming.
He expressed these views during the visit of Hope and faith, Diabetes and Endocrinology centre.
The doctor said that keeping in view the number of diabetic patients, Diabetes and endocrinological center had been established near the Rajputana Hospital in which different tests would be carried out free of cost including Echo, ultrasound as well as free medicines would also be provided to poor and destitute till one month.
Dr Mansoor said that eminent consultants and doctors will examine the visiting patients and recommend medicines while telemedicine facilities would be available at the clinic.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions
Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..
Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
Primary exams underway in Larkana
Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam
More Stories From Health
-
World Hemophilia Day observed2 hours ago
-
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant8 days ago
-
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking8 days ago
-
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control10 days ago
-
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results19 days ago
-
Increased diagnostic testing for drug resistance25 days ago
-
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme27 days ago
-
Increased diagnostic testing for drug resistance TB will enhance patients’ treatment outcome1 month ago
-
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients1 month ago
-
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here1 month ago
-
CM Maryam visits PIC, inquiries after patients1 month ago
-
Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan1 month ago