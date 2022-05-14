UrduPoint.com

Cameroon Starts Nationwide Polio Immunization

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Cameroon on Friday launched a nationwide polio immunization exercise targeting over 5 million children under the age of five years

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:

The first phase of the campaign will run from through May 16 and the second phase will run from June 10 to 13 in 197 districts of the country, according to officials of the Ministry of Public Health.

Paul Naseri Bea, governor of the Center region, officially launched the exercise in the capital, Yaounde.

"This exercise is important for our children and the future of our country. All parents need to vaccinate their children. A child who does not receive the vaccines exposes himself to diseases," Bea told reporters.

Throughout the campaign, vaccination officers will move from door to door, to markets, schools and churches administering the novel oral polio vaccine (nOPV2).

The heath ministry last year reported the detection of a rare wild polio virus (type 2) in the country.

