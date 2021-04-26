COVID-19 Measures in Japan Disapproved by 65% of Citizens - Poll

Measures taken by the Japanese government to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving 65% of citizens unhappy, a study conducted by Nikkei newspaper showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Measures taken by the Japanese government to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving 65% of citizens unhappy, a study conducted by Nikkei newspaper showed on Monday.

According to the Japanese newspaper this is 10% higher than last month and the highest level of disapproval since the start of the pandemic. The percentage of people who are considering the current COVID-19 measures ineffective stands at 30%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

However, the research also showed that 68% of people support the recent introduction of a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11.

The newspaper conducted the study on April 23-25 and questioned 1,026 people over 18 years of age.

Japan is currently seeing a third COVID-19 state of emergency with over 4,600 daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday and� the country's death toll fast approaching 10,000 people. Tougher measures were introduced in Tokyo and other western Japan prefectures which forced legal commercial facilities, theme parks and movie theaters to shut down.