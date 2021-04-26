UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Measures In Japan Disapproved By 65% Of Citizens - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

COVID-19 Measures in Japan Disapproved by 65% of Citizens - Poll

Measures taken by the Japanese government to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving 65% of citizens unhappy, a study conducted by Nikkei newspaper showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Measures taken by the Japanese government to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving 65% of citizens unhappy, a study conducted by Nikkei newspaper showed on Monday.

According to the Japanese newspaper this is 10% higher than last month and the highest level of disapproval since the start of the pandemic. The percentage of people who are considering the current COVID-19 measures ineffective stands at 30%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

However, the research also showed that 68% of people support the recent introduction of a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11.

The newspaper conducted the study on April 23-25 and questioned 1,026 people over 18 years of age.

Japan is currently seeing a third COVID-19 state of emergency with over 4,600 daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday and� the country's death toll fast approaching 10,000 people. Tougher measures were introduced in Tokyo and other western Japan prefectures which forced legal commercial facilities, theme parks and movie theaters to shut down.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan April May Sunday National University From Government

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

12 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

42 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

49 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

50 minutes ago

Myanmar junta postpones Suu Kyi court date again

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.