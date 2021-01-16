UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Officers Inspect Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited Nashtar Town, Katcha Jail Road, Chungi Amar Sandhu and different places of Gulberg Area to monitor the ongoing polio campaign which started on January 11, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited Nashtar Town, Katcha Jail Road, Chungi Amar Sandhu and different places of Gulberg Area to monitor the ongoing polio campaign which started on January 11, 2021.

Briefing on the occasion, the Health Department officials said that anti-polio teams were administering vaccine to 1.8 million children under five years of age door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The DC urged the parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their due role in the eradication of polio virus.

He inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign. He also administered anti-polio drops along with Vitamin-A drops to children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC)-52 Tulspura, Wahga zone and monitor anti-polio campaign activities including finger marking, door marking and technical sheets.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zakhi Shakir visited UC-55 Tariq Colony, Mustafabad, Aziz Bhattizone to inspect the work with regard to the ongoing campaign for eradication of polio and also check attendanceof polio workers.

Related Topics

Polio Jail Malik Riaz Road Gulberg January Million

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque meets with China's Vice Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Sama Satta Police arrest two drug peddlers in baha ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles in Drills Hitting T ..

5 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime taking steps to alter demography, g ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir issue resolution guarantees right of self ..

5 minutes ago

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza to umpire South Africa Te ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.